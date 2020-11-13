Ugly Christmas tree that became a symbol of 2020 gets a facelift in time for the holidays

It looked like something from "A Charlie Brown Christmas," but now the 65-foot Norway spruce in Ohio has gotten a "glow up."

Think Charlie Brown's Christmas tree... only much, much bigger.

That's what was erected at Fountain Square in Cincinnati, Ohio. And, as people passing the then-pathetic display earlier this week pointed out, it might just have been the most 2020 thing ever.

Cara Owsley, a photographer with the Cincinnati Enquirer, captured the now-viral photo and wrote on Twitter, "Not sure what happened to the Christmas tree at Fountain Square but it's the most #Christmas2020 tree ever."

Not sure what happened to the Christmas tree at Fountain Square but it's the most #Christmas2020 tree ever @Enquirer pic.twitter.com/Pfe9Avi29z — Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) November 10, 2020



But, we're pleased to report that there's been a small Christmas miracle. The large tree has been cared for and beautified, with its upper branches no longer tied up.

Since taking the photo, Owsley posted an update, saying the tree has been "fluffed out." Perhaps the tree's progress is a sign of good things to come?

Update... The Christmas tree at Fountain Square has been fluffed out! @Enquirer https://t.co/5fXTAJOXYb pic.twitter.com/9DEYVLH6QX — Cara Owsley (@caraphoto23) November 10, 2020

