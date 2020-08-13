Two Indianapolis AMC theatres reopen next week with new safety policies

The theatres will reopen with 15-cent ticket prices the first day to celebrate AMC’s 100 years in business with 1920 ticket prices.

INDIANAPOLIS — Many of us love to go the movies, but the theatres have been closed by the coronavirus pandemic since March. Now, AMC Theatres, the world's largest movie theatre chain, is preparing to re-open its auditoriums.

The parking lot and the theatres inside AMC Indianapolis 17 have sat empty for five months now because of the pandemic. But the south side Indianapolis and Castleton locations will reopen next Thursday with some significant changes.

Moviegoers will be required to wear masks except when they are seated in the theatre eating or drinking, with reduced auditorium capacities for social distancing.

Guests are asked to leave an empty seat between themselves and other guests in auditoriums with AMC Signature recliners. In auditoriums with traditional seating, every other row is blocked off and an empty seat should separate guest groups.

More time between shows will allow enhanced cleaning procedures that include electrostatic sprayers disinfecting the auditoriums between each show. AMC has also upgraded to MERV 13 air filters where possible and vacuums with HEPA filters.

The concession menu is simplified with cashless sales only.

The manager of AMC Indianapolis 17 was not allowed to speak on camera, but he said his theatre is staffed and excited to welcome back guests with 15-cent tickets on reopening day, Aug. 20 to celebrate AMC’s 100 years in business with 1920 ticket prices.

New releases from studios are limited and will be supplemented for now with some classic movies like "Back to the Future," "The Goonies," and "Ghostbusters."