Two Hoosiers who went to the same high school win Oscars

Both Mike Conley and Tiara Thomas graduated from Lawrence North High School.

LOS ANGELES — On Sunday night stars showed up at Union Station in Los Angeles for the 93rd Academy Awards and by the end of the night two Hoosiers, who both went to the same high school, became Oscar winners.

Mike Conley is a Hoosier, NBA player, Lawrence North High School graduate and now an Oscar winner.

Conley and fellow NBA player Kevin Durant were the executive producers of "Two Distant Strangers." On Sunday night the film won the Academy Award for best live-action short.

Tiara Thomas, another Lawrence North graduate and a Ball State graduate, also won an Oscar on Sunday night.

“Fight for You” from “Judas and the Black Messiah” won the Academy Award for best original song. The award went to songwriters Tiara Thomas, H.E.R., and Dernst Emile II.