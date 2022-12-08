Police say two boys stole Kotsur's Jeep that had the award he won for 'CODA' inside, but they managed to track them down.

MESA, Ariz — Valley actor Troy Kotsur has had a whirlwind of a weekend, but it all appears to have worked out.

Just days after he was awarded the keys to his hometown city of Mesa for making history as the first deaf man to win an Academy Award, the award and his Jeep were both stolen.

The Mesa Police Department says Kotsur’s Jeep was stolen somewhere in the city Saturday night. And Kotsur said in a now-deleted tweet that his Oscar was inside.

Two boys stole the SUV, according to investigators. But police managed to track it down and arrest them. Everything inside Jeep was still there when the vehicle was recovered, according to police.

“A little kid stole my Jeep while I have [sic] Oscar award in my Jeep,” Kotsur wrote in a tweet that has now been deleted. “The city of Mesa, Az found my Jeep and Oscar award too! Thanks!”

Police say the boys admitted to the crime, and the case will be handled by the juvenile court system.

They won’t be identified because they are minors.

Kotsur won his historic award in March for his supporting role in “CODA.” The movie is about the experiences of children of deaf parents.

