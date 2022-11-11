x
Comedian Trevor Noah to perform at Old National Centre in May 2023

Tickets for the May 10 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.
Credit: Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP
Trevor Noah appears at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS — Comedian Trevor Noah is heading back on the road in 2023, with a stop planned in Indianapolis.

"The Daily Show" host will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Wednesday, May 10. The show is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 18 at 11 a.m. ET.

In 2014, Noah became a recurring contributor on late-night talk program "The Daily Show." The following year, Comedy Central announced Noah would succeed Jon Stewart as the show's host.

After seven years of hosting "The Daily Show," Noah announced he was leaving the Emmy Award-winning program.

"I realized after seven years, my time is up," Noah said, as some in the audience gasped. "But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I've loved hosting the show. It's been one of my greatest challenges, it's been one of my greatest joys."

Noah will host his final episode Thursday, Dec. 8, according to Comedy Central.

Noah's latest comedy special, titled "I Wish You Would," premieres Nov. 22 on Netflix.

