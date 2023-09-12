Travis Tritt to perform at Anderson theater in March 2024

Tickets for the March 15 concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

ANDERSON, Ind. — Country singer Travis Tritt is coming to Anderson.

The Grammy winner will perform an acoustic set at The Paramount Theatre, located at 1124 Meridian St., on Friday, March 15, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets are priced between $49 and $109.

Tritt released his first album, "Proud of the Country," in 1987 and has since released 12 more studio albums. He has had five songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts: "Help Me Hold On," "Anymore," "Can I Trust You With My Heart," "Foolish Pride" and "Best of Intentions."