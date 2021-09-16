Italian water circus performing 4 shows in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — A one-of-a-kind circus is kicking off its latest tour in central Indiana. Cirque Italia is bringing its traveling water circus to Kokomo Sept. 16-19 for an adventure on the high seas.
Each show will tell the story of Ringmaster Clown Rafinha, who finds a bottle with a treasure map inside. The show will depict storms on the high seas, angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more. And of course, no performance is complete without knife juggling and even a run-in with a mermaid.
The first show is Thursday at 7:30 p.m. outside the Kokomo Event Center, and there are daily shows through Sunday, including three shows each on Saturday and Sunday.
The circus will follow CDC recommendations for COVID-19 safety. There will be limited seating and social distancing, and masks will be required for everyone age 3 and older.
Tickets range from $10 to $40. To purchase tickets, click here.
