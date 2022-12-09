Trans-Siberian Orchestra announces details of 'Ghosts of Christmas Eve' tour coming to Indianapolis this December

The Gainbridge Fieldhouse concerts will take place Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced their 60-city tour, which will be arriving in Indianapolis this December.

Tickets for the concert "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve" go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased through Ticketmaster's website. The Gainbridge Fieldhouse concerts will take place Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m.

TSO has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows since its first touring debut, playing to approximately 18 million fans.

“I love all of Paul’s stories, but ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’ is one of my favorites and can’t wait to unveil this incredibly amazing new show for everyone. We know some people may be having tough times, so we worked hard with the local promoters and arenas to have a low priced $29 ticket to do our part in helping out," said TSO’s music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli.