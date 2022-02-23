Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire break the internet with 'Spider-Man' meme

A recreation of a Spider-Man scene from the 1960s that became a meme has now been dubbed "The most powerful photo in the multiverse."

INDIANAPOLIS — A legendary Spider-Man cartoon meme was brought to life to promote the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

The film features all three Spider-Men, Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. The dynamic trio suited up for a photo that quite simply broke the internet on Wednesday.

In the photo, they're pointing at each other, a take on a scene from a 1960s cartoon of two Spider-Men (one of whom is an impersonator) pointing at each other.

The official Spider-Man film account tweeted the picture writing, "Of course, we got THE meme."

After it was posted, Twitter did what it does best - it took it and ran with it.

Fans celebrated the meme being released saying it's the moment they've been waiting for.

Another person shared it and said, "the holy trinity is complete." And, to be honest, we couldn't agree more.

Maybe the official Spider-Man film account got lucky with how viral their meme went ... or maybe their Spidey senses were tingling and they knew this would become the most powerful photo in the multiverse. Our bet is on the second option.

The movie became the highest-grossing picture of the pandemic, earning $1.77 billion globally to date. It's also the third-highest-grossing movie ever at the U.S. box office.

For those wanting to catch the film, it will be available to stream March 22 and on Blu-ray April 12 and is available for pre-order.

As the movie nears streaming status, another Marvel movie is on the brink of being released in theaters.