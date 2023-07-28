Tim McGraw to perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in April 2024

Tickets for the April 18 concert go on sale Friday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Tim McGraw announced plans for a 34-city tour Friday morning, with a stop coming to downtown Indianapolis.

The country singer will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, April 18, 2024. The concert is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET.

"We’ve got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we’ve ever done," McGraw said in a news release.

Country singer Carly Pearce ("I Hope You're Happy Now," "Never Wanted to Be That Girl") will open each show on the tour.

McGraw released his self-titled debut album 30 years ago.

He has won three Grammy Awards: two for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals ("Let's Make Love" and "Like We Never Loved At All," both with Faith Hill) and Best Male Country Vocal Performance ("Live Like You Were Dying").

On Aug. 25, McGraw will release his 17th album, titled "Standing Room Only," with the album's title track already a top 15 hit on the U.S. Billboard country charts.