TikTok proposes $92 million class action lawsuit settlement

Individuals who had a TikTok or Musical.ly account could be entitled to money.

ILLINOIS, USA — Anyone who has had a TikTok or Musical.ly account since before Sept. 30, 2021 could get some money from a class-action lawsuit. The social media site proposed a $92 million settlement for the lawsuit that claimed it violated laws by illegally using personal data from its users.

While users across the country are entitled to claim a share of the $92 million, those who live in Illinois could get up to six times more money.

The lawsuit cites both federal and Illinois state laws that users' data was taken without consent. Anyone who believes they were impacted can file a claim online.

A Pew Research Center study this year found nearly half of all 18-to-29-year-olds use TikTok, so each piece of pie from the settlement is expected to be pretty small.