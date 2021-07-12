TikTok a cappella sensation T.3 performing in Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra Yuletide Celebration

The Yuletide Celebration has 26 shows between Dec. 3-23 at Hilbert Circle Theatre.

INDIANAPOLIS — New York-based a cappella group T.3 has joined the cast of this year's Yuletide Celebration at the Hilbert Circle Theatre.

(NOTE: The video above is the 2021 Downtown Indy, Inc.'s Circle of Lights presented by IBEW 481. T.3 performs about two minutes into the video.)

T.3, made up of Liam Fennecken, Brendan Jacob Smith and Jim Hogan, gained massive popularity singing on TikTok during the pandemic and appeared on America's Got Talent this past fall.

Hogan, who is appearing in his fifth Yuletide Celebration, is excited to be back with his new group.

"We get to do everything. We have pop moments in front of an orchestra, we have our a cappella moment where it's just the three of us like you've you're used to seeing on our social media pages, and we have opera moments," he said. "We get to kind of feature every color of what T.3 can do."

The Yuletide Celebration has 26 shows between Dec. 3-23.

"I think my favorite part about it is the three of us were used to singing a cappella," said Smith. "Just us three in a stairwell and getting to sing with an incredible symphony orchestra behind us has just been some of the most memorable experiences of my life."

T.3 is just beginning to perform in front of live audiences after spending most of the past two years singing from home.

"We've all performed with different things before, but you really notice how much you took it for granted, just having people there because you really do feel the energy and feed off and it makes your performance more exciting and we're just really happy to be back doing what we love," said Fennecken."