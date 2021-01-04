Tickets on sale today for Locally Made arts event in May

Locally Made will be limited to 1,500 visitors per day, held outdoors on the traditional weekend of the Broad Ripple Art Fair.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Art Center opened ticket sales Thursday for its new May 15-16 event that is temporarily replacing the One America Broad Ripple Art Fair due to pandemic restrictions.

Instead, Locally Made, Presented by OneAmerica will serve as a new community event showcasing the talents of Indy musicians such as Voice champion Josh Kaufman and other central Indiana creators of art, music, food and drink.

Locally Made will be a smaller festival, limited to 1,500 visitors per day, held outdoors on the traditional weekend of the Broad Ripple Art Fair, which normally draws approximately 15,000 visitors every year.

The Indianapolis Art Center and Indy Jazz Fest are hosting Locally Made entirely outdoors on the Arts Center's grounds at 820 East 67th Street in Broad Ripple.

While musicians are performing live on stage, local artists will showcase and sell one-of-a-kind art in a festival setting. There will also be roaming musical acts and performances by other local organizations.

Local food vendors will offer gourmet tacos and burgers, ice cream, craft beer, wine and coffees.

Organizers said Locally Made is serving as a one year alternative to the traditional art fair, which is set to return next year.

“We’re already working on plans for a huge celebration in May 2022, which will mark the 50th anniversary of the OneAmerica Broad Ripple Art Fair,” said Mark Williams president of the Indianapolis Art Center.

Locally Made will run from noon until 6 p.m. each day. General admission tickets cost $35 per person per day Kids ages 4-to-12 cost $10 per day. Ages 3 and under are free.

A VIP ticket, which includes special performances and specialty food and drink, runs $100 per person per day.

Masks and social distancing will be required, with hand sanitizing and washing stations throughout the grounds.