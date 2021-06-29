Indianapolis actress comes 'home' on big screen at drive-in film festival

The 4SCENE Film Festival will be held starting at 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 30 at Tibbs Drive-In.

INDIANAPOLIS — Aspiring actress Erreol Morgan is about to see herself on the biggest screen ever. It's a small chance to step away from the many hats she wears these days.

"I do still have family, I do still have children, I do still have a job," Morgan said.

Thanks to the pandemic, Morgan's job usually has her here at her desk, working from home. But that's as long as her husband and five children, including triplets, are out of the house, leaving her and their dog, Tink, home alone.

When you look at this super mom closely, you can also see her in her role as Queen Esther from the Bible. It's the latest character she portrays in her acting career. The Indianapolis native has mastered becoming someone else based on the script that is in front of her. She will openly tell you that landing a huge role, whether it's on a YouTube video or the big screen, is a dream of almost every actor or actress.

Morgan doesn't take the opportunity to play Queen Esther for granted, either. Especially since the queen had a major role herself in saving an entire nation.

"She understood that the position that she had been given came with a responsibility. I think that is such an important message during this time," Morgan said.

Morgan landed the role in the short film written and produced by Ira Mallory. He is an up-and-coming filmmaker with big dreams. Mallory is a student of the late John Singleton, who produced blockbusters including "Boyz n the Hood." Mallory is one of the many film students who participated in Singleton's Master Class training.

Now, Mallory will have his work on the big screen, which he hopes is just the beginning of something even bigger.

"For me, success and the pinnacle is being known for my work and my work mean something," he said. "I make films that not only represent the world as it is, but what it could be."

"Queen Esther" will be featured on the big screens at Tibbs Drive-In during the 4SCENE Film Festival. Other short films include "The Breeze Music" by the artist Rhetoryk and "Dua Lipa - Levitating" by Aliza Brown.

Just like Queen Esther, all of the 4SCENE Film Festival entries come with a message from their producers.

"I think that is one of the main messages at the heart of this story I am trying to tell is that when we have the opportunity to help people we should," Mallory said.

Morgan visited Tibbs Drive-In as a child with her family, so returning to the popular family destination on-screen really means something.

"I am a little dramatic, so I may cry," she said. "My kids may not be impressed, but it's a really big deal for me."

The 4SCENE Film Festival will be held starting at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30 at Tibbs Drive-In at 480 S. Tibbs Avenue in Indianapolis. Organizer Tai Payne created the event to help give local filmmakers, artists, actors, and actresses a platform to display their work and talents.