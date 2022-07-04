Thomas Rhett coming to Indianapolis in May 2023

Tickets for the May 6 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — (NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on tips for buying concert tickets.)

Country singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett is coming to Indianapolis in 2023.

Rhett's "Home Team Tour 23" will make a stop at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Cole Swindell ("She Had Me at Heads Carolina," "You Should Be Here") and Nate Smith ("Whiskey on You") will open each show on the tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. ET. Presale tickets go on sale to Home Team members — Rhett's fan club — and Citi cardmembers Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"Being on the road is one of my favorite places to be," Rhett said in a news release. "I can't wait to see the joy on y'alls faces next year and with my buddies Cole Swindell and Nate Smith. We're definitely gonna have a good time."

Rhett has been nominated for four Grammy Awards and was named Entertainer of the Year at the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards.

He has had 17 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard country charts, including "Die a Happy Man," "Look What God Gave Her," "Marry Me" and "What's Your Country Song."