'This Is Us' returns Tuesday, Oct. 27 with two-hour season premiere

The two-hour season premiere will air on NBC at 9/8 c.

INDIANAPOLIS — The wait is almost over. The drama TV series "This Is Us" will kickoff season 5 with a two-hour premiere Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Last week, NBC dropped a full trailer for what fans can expect from the upcoming season.

The time for family is now.



Be there for the two-hour premiere of #ThisIsUs, Tuesday October 27 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/SSw0scLgz4 — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) October 16, 2020

Season 5 was originally scheduled to air Nov. 10 but was moved up as an early Christmas gift to fans — or at least we'd like to this so.

While we never know what to expect from the Pearson family, one thing we can count on is that this season will tackle the coronavirus pandemic.

"Yes on Covid, Fogelman tweeted. "We've decided to attack things head on. Very proud of @ThisIsUsWriters."

And great news, fans. The show has already been picked up through season 6.

"This Is Us" follows the lives of the Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) and their three children, Randall (Sterling K. Brown), Kevin (Justin Hartley) and Kate (Chrissy Metz).