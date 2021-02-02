'The Voice' Season 20 to premiere on WTHR Channel 13 in March

Nick Jonas will join last season's coaching panel of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

INDIANAPOLIS — The COVID-19 pandemic can't stop "The Voice" from finding talented artists from across the country.

The reality TV singing competition returns for its 20th season March 1.

Nick Jonas will replace Gwen Stefani on the coaching panel from last season, joining Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Jonas coached on the show's 18th season in the spring of 2020, with his team member Thunderstorm Artis finishing in third, behind runner-up Toneisha Harris and winner Todd Tilghman — both on Shelton's team.

NBC also revealed this season's advisors during the battle rounds:

Team Kelly: Luis Fonsi

Team Nick: Darren Criss

Team John: Brandy

Team Blake: Dan + Shay