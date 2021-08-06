'The Voice' contestants to perform at Daniel's Vineyard

MaKenzie Thomas will be in McCordsville Sunday, Aug. 15, and Billy Gilman will perform Saturday, Aug. 21.

MCCORDSVILLE, Ind. — Two contestants from NBC's "The Voice" are coming to McCordsville.

MaKenzie Thomas will perform at Daniel's Vineyard Sunday, Aug. 15 from 6-8 p.m. ET, while Billy Gilman will be at the vineyard and winery Saturday, Aug. 21 from 8-10 p.m.

In 2018, Jennifer Hudson was the only coach to turn her chair during Thomas' blind audition of "Big White Room" by Jessie J. Thomas advanced all the way to the semifinals of Season 15 before being eliminated. While on "The Voice," she covered songs by the Bee Gees, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion and more.

Follow Thomas on Instagram to hear some of her covers.

Click here to purchase tickets to Thomas' show. Tickets start at $10 in the lawn and $20 for reserved seats.

In 2016, Gilman received a four-chair turn during his blind audition while singing "When We Were Young" by Adele. He selected Adam Levine as his coach and made it all the way to the finals with covers of songs by Celine Dion, Frank Sinatra, Queen and more.

Gilman finished as the runner-up of Season 11, losing to Sundance Head, coached by Blake Shelton.

Before "The Voice," Gilman was a child country artist and reached the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 in 2000 with his debut single, "One Voice."

Click here to purchase tickets to Gilman's show. Tickets start at $35 in the lawn, $45 for general admission seating and $100 for VIP, which includes meet and greet and two drink tickets.

Season 21 of "The Voice" returns to WTHR Channel 13 on Monday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

McCordsville is roughly 20 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.