Manning disses Brady while interviewing for Santa's job in upcoming Disney+ TV series

In the upcoming TV series, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) is retiring as Santa Claus, so he must find his replacement.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is looking to fill the shoes of Father Christmas.

Tim Allen took the stage at the D23 Expo in Anaheim and shared the first look and premiere date of "The Santa Clauses," which continues the story of the popular Disney franchise that began in 1994.

"For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Santa (Allen) said in the teaser trailer, as his elves scream, cry and faint.

Santa must then find his replacement, which leads to former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning interviewing for the job.

"I can't wait to rub this in Brady's face," Manning said to Santa, taking a jab at his on-the-field rival, Tom Brady.

Then, Santa asks Manning to give his best "ho, ho, ho," to which Manning recites "ho, ho, homaha, homaha," referring to his famous "Omaha" play call.

In a final effort to convince Santa to pick him as his successor, Manning claims he can sing, with Santa responding, "No, Brady can sing."

The first two episodes of the limited series launch Nov. 16, with new episodes streaming weekly thereafter.

