The Price is Right Live is coming to Brown County Music Center

BROWN COUNTY, Ind. — Come on down! You could be the next contestant on The Price is Right Live when it comes to Brown County, Indiana.

The interactive show will take place at the Brown County Music Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Randomly-selected audience members will get a chance to play some of the iconic games like Plinko and Cliffhangers. Those contestants will also get a chance to spin The Big Wheel and possibly reach the Showcase.

For a chance to be chosen, you'll need to be in the crowd.