The Lumineers performing in Noblesville in June

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind — Musical group The Lumineers is coming to Noblesville in June.

The American folk rock band will bring its "BRIGHTSIDE World Tour 2022" to Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Folk band CAAMP ("Peach Fuzz" and "Officer of Love") will open the show in Noblesville.

The Lumineers are continuing their partnership with environmental nonprofit REVERB.org on their North American tour. The band committed to a climate action program through the nonprofit's Music Climate Revolution campaign, which supports projects that eliminate greenhouse gases while benefiting diverse communities.