The Eagles bringing final tour to Gainbridge Fieldhouse this fall

Tickets for the Oct. 9 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, July 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Eagles announced the band's final tour Thursday morning, with a stop planned in downtown Indianapolis.

The legendary rock band will perform at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday, Oct. 9. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Steely Dan, the Eagles' long-time contemporaries and fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, will open each show on the tour.

During "The Long Goodbye" tour, the Eagles — consisting of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey — will perform as many shows in each market as their audience demands, with the tour expected to continue into 2025.

Over the band’s more than 50 years of touring, the Eagles have performed more than 1,000 concerts around the world, accounting for more than 15 million tickets. Eagles’ tours have consistently ranked in the Top 10 of both concert industry publications, Billboard and Pollstar.

In the Fall of 1971, the Eagles formed, pioneered, and personified a uniquely American musical style blending country, folk, R&B, rock, and pop sensibilities, and would go onto become one of the most creatively and commercially successful bands of all time. In today’s faddish, fractured, rock landscape, the Eagles retain an appeal that transcends both generation and genre, cementing the band’s role as enduring musical icons.

The Eagles have sold more than 150 million albums worldwide, scored six #1 albums, and topped the singles charts five times. They earned six GRAMMY Awards, were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1998, in their very first year of eligibility, and received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2016.