Tenacious D to perform at ALL IN Music & Arts Festival in Indianapolis

General admission tickets are now on sale, with prices increasing Tuesday, June 6.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy-winning comedy rock band Tenacious D is performing at the second annual All IN Music & Arts Festival.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass will perform at the Indiana State Fairgrounds as the festival's newly added headliner.

The two-day festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 and Sunday, Sept. 10.

In addition to Tenacious D, the ALL IN Music & Arts Festival also added Karl Denson's Tiny Universe and young guitar virtuoso Quinn Sullivan to this year's lineup.

Previously announced artists and bands set to perform include:

Trey Anastasio & Classic TAB

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Umphrey’s McGee including a Led Zeppelin Dreamset featuring Jason Bonham

Greensky Bluegrass

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue

Cory Wong

The Main Squeeze

Andy Frasco and The U.N.

Neighbor, Eggy

Karina Rykman

Hyryder

The 2023 festival will feature dreamsets that celebrate the music of both Led Zeppelin and The Beatles.

General admission tickets are now on sale, with prices increasing Tuesday, June 6. Gold VIP, Platinum VIP, car and tent camping, and RV camping packages are also available.

"The 2022 debut was a celebration of music and community, and I am proud to help bring this annual event to my hometown and watch it grow for the state of Indiana and beyond. A splendid time is guaranteed for all," All IN Music & Arts Festival co-founder Steve Sybesma said in a news release.