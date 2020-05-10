Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Justin Bieber to visit 'Saturday Night Live' this month

Justin Bieber will make his fourth appearance as an “SNL” musical guest on Oct. 17.

NEW YORK — Comedian Bill Burr and actress Issa Rae will visit Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center this month to host "Saturday Night Live."

Burr, host of the “Monday Morning Podcast,” will make his SNL hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Country music star Morgan Wallen will be Burr's musical guest, performing his new single "7 Summers."

Issa Rae, the creator, star and executive producer of the award-winning HBO comedy series “Insecure," will make her hosting debut on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Justin Bieber will join Rae on Oct. 17, making his fourth appearance as “SNL” musical guest. Bieber’s latest track, “Holy,” featuring Chance the Rapper, was streamed over 120 million times in its debut week.

NBC has also announced every season of “SNL” is now streaming on the Peacock platform.

"Saturday Night Live" opened its 46th season on Saturday, Oct. 3, returning to it's New York studio after the coronavirus pandemic halted production earlier this year.

Alec Baldwin returned to play President Donald Trump before the president's COVID diagnosis, while Jim Carrey made his feature debut as presidential candidate Joe Biden.

