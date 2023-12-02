‘Wednesday’ star, Super Bowl champ to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

"SNL" announced the hosts and musical guests for its next three all-new live episodes.

NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” will return for three all-new live episodes beginning Saturday, Feb. 25.

The long-running sketch comedy series announced its next three hosts and musical guests including stars of movies, television and the National Football League.

Woody Harrelson will kick off hosting duties Feb. 25. He'll be joined by musical guest Jack White.

Super Bowl champion tight end Travis Kelce will host “Saturday Night Live” for the first time on Saturday, March 4. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is set to appear as that night's musical guest.

Jenny Ortega, star of the hit Netflix series “Wednesday,” will host “SNL” for the first time on Saturday, March 11. British alternative rock band The 1975 is the musical guest.

“Saturday Night Live” won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series.

next shows!!! pic.twitter.com/N017yA23re — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 17, 2023

