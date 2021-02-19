'Bridgerton' star to host 'SNL' this weekend

Regé-Jean Page is ready to make his 'Saturday Night Live' debut.

NEW YORK — The Duke of Hastings is headed to New York.

Regé-Jean Page will make his "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut on Saturday, Feb. 20 on NBC.

As the star of Netflix’s global hit series "Bridgerton," Page is currently nominated for a SAG Award and NAACP Image Award.

NBC has also announced Bad Bunny will perform as musical guest for the first time.

Bad Bunny's latest album "El Ultimo Tour del Mundo" debuted atop the Billboard 200 chart and he is currently nominated for two Grammy Awards.

Bad Bunny recently performed at World Wrestling Entertainment's (WWE) Royal Rumble event in Florida. The artist also captured the WWE 24/7 Championship Title on "Monday Night Raw" on Monday, Feb. 15.

"Saturday Night Live" will air live coast-to-coast on Saturday, Feb. 20 on NBC.

