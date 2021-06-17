'Wheel of Fortune,' 'Jeopardy!' to air on 13.3 Thursday and Friday

INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday and Friday evening's new episodes of "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy!" will air on MeTV 13.3.
WTHR Channel 13 will be airing the U.S. Open golf championship June 17 from 7 p.m. - 10 p.m. and June 18 from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m., as well as coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
As usual, "Wheel of Fortune" will air at 7 p.m., and "Jeopardy!" will air at 7:30 p.m. on 13.3.
NBC's "TODAY" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie is guest-hosting "Jeopardy!" through June 25.
Click here to see WTHR's full TV schedule.
