Husband of Halyna Hutchins discusses blame in ‘Rust’ shooting death: ‘Today’ exclusive with Hoda Kotb

'I just feel are we really supposed to feel bad about you Mr. Baldwin?' Matt Hutchins says during the conversation on NBC's 'TODAY.'

SANTA FE, N.M. — Matt Hutchins, the husband of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, is speaking out about his wife’s death on the set of Rust in a Today exclusive with Hoda Kotb on NBC Thursday morning.

During their conversation, Hutchins offers his reaction to the primetime interview Alec Baldwin participated in less than two months after the incident.

Kotb: Alec Baldwin said someone was responsible and I can’t say who that is but I know it’s not me. He said essential he felt grief but no guilt.

Hutchins: Almost sounds like he was the victim. And hearing him blame Halyna in the interview and shift responsibility to others and seeing him cry about it. I just feel are we really supposed to feel bad about you Mr. Baldwin?

"The idea that the person holding the gun and causing it to discharge is not responsible is absurd to me," Hutchins added.

A portion of their conversation was featured in Wednesday evening's edition of NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, which you can watch in the player below:

Hutchins also tells Kotb that he blames his wife’s death on Baldwin along with “industry standards that were not practiced” while on set.

“Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed by a bullet from a prop gun on Oct. 21 while on the set of Rust at Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico,” NBC’s Today recaps. “Baldwin was holding the prop gun when it fired, though he told authorities that he never pulled the trigger.”

Watch a portion of the exclusive interview below: