Country singer Tanya Tucker performing at Brown County Music Center in September

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Country singer Tanya Tucker is coming to Nashville, Indiana, at the end of the summer.

The two-time Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. ET, and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Wednesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tucker released her first album, "Delta Dawn," in 1972. More than 50 years later, she released her 26th album, "Sweet Western Sound," in June.

She has had 10 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs, including "If It Don't Come Easy," "Just Another Love," "Here's Some Love" and "What's Your Mama's Name."