'Survivor' star Roger Sexton dies at the age of 76

WASHINGTON — "Survivor" star Roger Sexton, who was a contestant on Season 6 of the CBS reality series, died at the age of 76 after a battle with Lewy body dementia.

According to the obituary, the 76-year-old passed away at his daughter's home on Wednesday, Oct. 26 surrounded by his family and caring assistance.

"Roger was finally able to find peace," a message on the website explains.

Sexton was a team leader when he appeared on “Survivor,” the New York Post reports. He lasted a total of 21 days on the show – which was filmed in the Amazon in South America.

Sexton was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served during the Vietnam War. The obituary says "confidence, discipline and determination to succeed were all vital components to Roger's character, which assisted him in being cast on Season 6 of the reality TV show Survivor in 2002."

He's remembered as being "an amazing provider to his family, cherishing his role as a father..."

Sexton is survived by his wife of 54 years, his daughter, his grandchildren, his two sisters as well as other friends, cousins, nieces and nephews.