Idaho man wins 'Survivor', pledges winnings to Veterans in Need

52-year-old Mike Gabler from Meridian won the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million prize, all of which he plans to donate to Veterans in Need.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Season 43 of the hit TV show "Survivor" wrapped up on Wednesday night and the Sole Survivor is an Idaho resident.

52-year-old Mike "Gabler" Gabler currently lives in Meridian, which is in southern Idaho. He works in an operating room at Edwards Lifesciences as a heart valve expert, a career he has had for nearly 20 years.

For 26 days, Gabler competed for the title of Sole Survivor, ultimately becoming the second oldest "Survivor" winner in the show's history.

Gabler never had a single vote against him throughout the entire season and was nearly unanimously chosen as the winner by his fellow contestants with seven of eights votes going to him.

After his big win, Gabler revealed his plan to donate the entire $1 million prize to Veterans in Need in honor of his father, Robert Gabler.

"We made history here this season," Gabler said. "Season 43 is a special season because of these special people, and we're going to make history another way. There are people who need this money more and I'm going to donate the entire prize in my father's name to Veterans in Need."

Gabler spoke with Up with KREM about his experience in the TV show.

"Being in Survivor was amazing. It was just an incredible experience. The crew was spectacular," Gabler said. "The adventure with those castaways, the people that were on with me this season, were all incredible. I got nothing but great things to say."

"Survivor" season 44 premieres on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

