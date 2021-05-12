x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Entertainment

Straight No Chaser to perform in 6 Indiana cities during upcoming tour

Straight No Chaser will be performing in Indianapolis, Bloomington, South Bend, and three other Indiana cities during their "Back in the High Life" tour.
Credit: Christopher Smith/Invision/AP
Straight, No Chaser performs during the 87th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP)

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of pandemic-related cancellations, Straight No Chaser has announced they will be hitting the road for their upcoming tour which features multiple performances in Indiana. 

The breakthrough a capella group's "Back In The High Life" tour kicks off Oct. 22, at Minnesota’s Mystic Showroom. 

They'll perform in Indiana on a handful of dates:

  • Elizabeth, IN on Oct. 29 at Caesars Event Center
  • Evansville, IN on Dec. 8 at Old National Events Plaza  
  • South Bend, IN on Dec. 15 at Morris Performing Arts Center    
  • Ft. Wayne, IN on Dec. 15 at Embassy Theatre   
  • Bloomington, IN on Dec. 17 at Indiana University Auditorium 
  • Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 18 at Old National Centre  
  • Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19 at Old National Centre  

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. For more information on ticket sale details, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour

Related Articles