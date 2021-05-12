Straight No Chaser to perform in 6 Indiana cities during upcoming tour

Straight No Chaser will be performing in Indianapolis, Bloomington, South Bend, and three other Indiana cities during their "Back in the High Life" tour.

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of pandemic-related cancellations, Straight No Chaser has announced they will be hitting the road for their upcoming tour which features multiple performances in Indiana.

The breakthrough a capella group's "Back In The High Life" tour kicks off Oct. 22, at Minnesota’s Mystic Showroom.

Pre-sale for our live stream ticket holders go on sale Monday, May 17th at 10am local time

Regular pre-sale will begin Tuesday, May 18th (10am local time)

Public on-sale will begin Friday, May 21 at 10am local time.https://t.co/ZiAHP8JfKr pic.twitter.com/NL9204rpHd — Straight No Chaser (@SNCmusic) May 12, 2021

They'll perform in Indiana on a handful of dates:

Elizabeth, IN on Oct. 29 at Caesars Event Center

Evansville, IN on Dec. 8 at Old National Events Plaza

South Bend, IN on Dec. 15 at Morris Performing Arts Center

Ft. Wayne, IN on Dec. 15 at Embassy Theatre

Bloomington, IN on Dec. 17 at Indiana University Auditorium

Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 18 at Old National Centre

Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19 at Old National Centre