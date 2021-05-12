Straight No Chaser to perform in 6 Indiana cities during upcoming tour

INDIANAPOLIS — After a year of pandemic-related cancellations, Straight No Chaser has announced they will be hitting the road for their upcoming tour which features multiple performances in Indiana.
The breakthrough a capella group's "Back In The High Life" tour kicks off Oct. 22, at Minnesota’s Mystic Showroom.
They'll perform in Indiana on a handful of dates:
- Elizabeth, IN on Oct. 29 at Caesars Event Center
- Evansville, IN on Dec. 8 at Old National Events Plaza
- South Bend, IN on Dec. 15 at Morris Performing Arts Center
- Ft. Wayne, IN on Dec. 15 at Embassy Theatre
- Bloomington, IN on Dec. 17 at Indiana University Auditorium
- Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 18 at Old National Centre
- Indianapolis, IN on Dec. 19 at Old National Centre
Tickets go on sale for the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10 a.m. For more information on ticket sale details, visit https://sncmusic.com/tour.