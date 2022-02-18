Sting to perform in Carmel on May 8

Tickets, which start at $100, go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

CARMEL, Ind. — Seventeen-time Grammy Award winner Sting is bringing his latest tour to Carmel.

Sting's "My Songs" concert tour will be at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, May 8. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Sting, who will perform some of his solo hits and classics from The Police, will be joined by by an electric rock ensemble and his son, Joe Sumner.

Tickets, which start at $100, go on sale Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET online, at the Palladium's Fifth Third Bank Box Office and by phone at 317-843-3800. Members of Sting’s fan club will have access to presale tickets.

With Sting as the frontman, songwriter and bassist for The Police, the band had six songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including "Every Breath You Take," Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic."

As a solo artist, Sting has had five songs reach the top 10 of the U.S. Billboard Hot 100, including "All This Time," "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" and "All for Love" (with Bryan Adams and Sir Rod Stewart).

Sting released his latest album, titled "The Bridge" in 2021.

The Center for the Performing Arts currently requires people ages 12 and older to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance before entering the venue. People ages 3 and older must wear a mask or other face covering at all times.