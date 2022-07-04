Stevie Nicks to perform at Ruoff Music Center this summer

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Tuesday, June 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Stevie Nicks announced four amphitheater shows to her upcoming tour, including Ruoff Music Center.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will perform in Noblesville on Tuesday, June 21.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, April 28 at 10 a.m. ET with the code ROADIE. Tickets for the concert at Ruoff Music Center go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at LiveNation.com and at Ticketmaster.com.

Nicks is known for her solo work, as well as her work with the band Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks won a Grammy with Fleetwood Mac in 1978 for Album of the Year with "Rumours." She's also earned eight Grammy Award nominations as a solo artist and has released eight solo albums.