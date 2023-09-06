Steven Curtis Chapman to perform at Brown County Music Center in December

Tickets for the Dec. 10 concert go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Contemporary Christian music singer Steven Curtis Chapman is coming to Nashville, Indiana, to perform an acoustic Christmas set.

The five-time Grammy winner will perform at the Brown County Music Center on Sunday, Dec. 10. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 8 at 10 a.m. ET and can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and Ticketmaster. Fans can also buy tickets at the box office, which is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Chapman released his first album, "First Hand," in 1987. In all, he has released 17 studio albums, as well as four holiday albums.

He has had 29 songs reach No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Christian charts, including "Dive," "I Will Be Here," "More to This Life" and "Don't Lose Heart."