Star Wars droids honored with U.S. postal stamp

The force is with the U.S. Postal service as they announced the release of new stamps saluting the beloved droids of Star Wars.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Mother of moons! These ARE the droids you're looking for, and they're on stamps from the U.S. Postal Service.

Coming from a galaxy far, far away, the stamps will be released this spring and are a salute to the beloved droids and the imagination and genius that brings these technological marvels to the screen.

Celebrating four decades of Star Wars 'bots, IG-11, R2-D2, K-2SO, D-O, L3-37, BB-8, C-3PO, a GNK (or Gonk) power droid, 2-1B surgical droid, and C1-10P, commonly known as “Chopper” are all featured in the release.

Steven Doherty, the spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, says this set of droids are a nod to Lucasfilm’s, as well as its parent company, Disney’s, commitment to science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) learning and the continued collaboration between “Star Wars: Force for Change” and global pre-K-12 nonprofit organization “FIRST” (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology).

Lucasfilm, the studio that created the “Star Wars” franchise, is celebrating its 50th anniversary in 2021.

Greg Breeding was the designer of the stamps and pane. William Gicker was the art director.

More details about the new “Star Wars” droids-inspired stamp collection, including the issue date, will be announced later this year.

Stamps can be purchased through the Postal Store at usps.com/shopstamps, by calling 800-STAMP24 (800-782-6724), by mail through USA Philatelic, or at Post Office locations nationwide.