'Star Trek' actor William Shatner inducted into Horse & Pony Hall of Fame in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Actor William Shatner received a high honor in the equine world on Thursday.

He was inducted into American Road Horse & Pony Association Raymond E. Shively Hall of Fame during the evening performance of the World's Championship Horse Show at the Kentucky State Fair.

According to the American Road Horse & Pony Association website, the annual award is given to a "deserving nominated candidate who has expanded the horizons of showing roadster horses or ponies, has contributed to the longevity of and participation in the discipline, or who has given of his or her talents to further the successful promotion of showing roadsters."

Lexie Rattermann, a spokesperson for Kentucky Venues, said Shatner has campaigned several "top-level" Standardbreds.

For nearly 25 years, Shatner has owned, ridden and shown horses. In addition, he owns a farm in Versailles, Kentucky.

"It is important to note that Bill was 90 years old when he made the victorious drive showing how the Standardbred can be enjoyed and shown by a driver at any age," Rattermann said. "For Bill, it is more than the thrill of a win or the drive, but about the exhilaration that comes from total concentration and becoming one with each of his horses. Bill has a deep appreciation and love for every horse in his life."

Now, at 92 years old, he still has horses competing!

