Special viewing of 'Angels in the Outfield' tonight at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking for something to do with the family, Victory Field could be the spot for you.

The stadium will become an outdoor movie theater for "Flicks at Victory Field." Tonight's flick will be "Angels in the Outfield."

VERY LIMITED tickets remain for our showing of Angels in the Outfield at Victory Field tonight!



Join us for a beautiful evening #AtTheVic. 😇 — Victory Field (@TheVicIndy) September 25, 2020

There's only one movie following tonight's viewing:

Friday, Oct. 9 — "A League of Their Own"

Gates open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. for each movie. Tickets are $10 to $25, or you can reserve a 6-person pod on the field for $75.