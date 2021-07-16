‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ premieres in theaters and on HBO Max today

Starring LeBron James, the film is called a "transformational journey" that reveals "just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids."

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” the sequel to the 1996 movie that had Michael Jordan headlining with Bugs Bunny, hits theaters and the streaming service, HBO Max, today.

This time around, the movie stars Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

The official website for the movie calls the film a "transformational journey" that reveals "just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids." In the film, James' son is named Dom, and the two are trapped in a digital space by "rogue A.I." In order to escape, James and his son must lead Bugs, Lola Bunny, and the whole gang of Looney Tunes to victory over digitized versions of the best basketball stars to ever play.

The film also stars Oscar nominee Don Cheadle, Khris Davis of “Judas and the Black Messiah,” and TV’s “Atlanta," and Sonequa Martin-Green of TV’s “The Walking Dead." Zendaya, known for her roles in HBO's "Euphoria" and "Spider Man: Homecoming," voices the iconic Lola Bunny, appealing to her mainly Gen-Z fanbase.