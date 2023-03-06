Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa to perform at Ruoff Music Center in July

Tickets for the July 20 concert go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Rapper Snoop Dogg announced his 33-city "High School Reunion Tour" Monday, with accompanying performers Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, Berner and DJ Drama, with a stop planned in Noblesville this summer.

The tour will be at Ruoff Music Center on Thursday, July 20. The concert is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, March 10 at 9 a.m. ET. Citi cardmember and VIP package presale tickets will be available from Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET until Thursday, March 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

Snoop Dogg released his first solo album three decades ago, with his 19th album, titled "BODR," coming out in February 2022.

He has had 14 songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, including "Gin and Juice," "Drop It Like It's Hot," "Sensual Seduction" and "Young, Wild & Free" (with Wiz Khalifa featuring Bruno Mars).