Rapper Silento arrested for alleged assaults in California

LOS ANGELES — “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” rapper Silento is reportedly behind bars after he was arrested for alleged assaults in Southern California, Los Angeles television station KNBC reports.

Silento, whose real name is Richard Lamar Hawk, was arrested in the city of Santa Ana after officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance on Friday.

KNBC said Hawk was booked for "inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant" and later released.

On Saturday, Los Angeles Police arrested the 23-year-old musician on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon, KNBC said.

According to sheriff's department records, Hawk remained in custody on Wednesday afternoon on $105,000 bail.

KNBC said he is scheduled to appear in court on Friday morning.