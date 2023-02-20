Indianapolis Shakespeare Company showcases play on Latino culture

MOJADA by Luis Alfaro will be performed at the Phoenix Cultural Center through March 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — A play showcasing Latino culture is performing now at the Phoenix Cultural Center in Indianapolis.

MOJADA by Luis Alfaro is a modern-day telling of Medea and her experience as a Mexican immigrant. The play highlights the themes of family, culture and immigration.

It's all part of an initiative by the Indianapolis Shakespeare Company to expand representation on and off the stage.

13News spoke with two actors who said the adaptation represents sacrifices the Latino community has made.

"It feels amazing they are doing this thing called 'what's in a canon,'" said actor Keydani Camilo. "They take these classic plays, and we take a whole new spin on them, so they're trying to do adaptations that serve communities that don't get to tell our stories."