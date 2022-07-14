Seymour woman is 20 millionth rider on Kings Island coaster

Grace Timmons was surprised with the news of her milestone when she got off the ride Wednesday evening.

MASON, Ohio — An Indiana woman made history Wednesday at Kings Island.

Grace Timmons of Seymour was riding the Diamondback rollercoaster with friends, but it turns out she was the 20 millionth person to ride the coaster.

She was shocked when she was told about the milestone.

"I for sure thought I was being pranked. I was looking for cameras, because I thought I was being pranked," Timmons said. "I'm the happiest I could ever be, honestly."