Seattle sports stars Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe announce engagement

SEATTLE — Seattle sports power couple Megan Rapinoe and Sue Bird shared the news of their engagement on Instagram Friday evening.

Bird has played for the Seattle Storm since being drafted in 2002 and this year helped the team win its fourth WNBA championship. Rapinoe became the face of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.