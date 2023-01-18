Seal coming to Indianapolis in May

Tickets for the May 17 show go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Grammy Award-winner Seal is bringing his 30th-anniversary tour to Indianapolis in the spring.

The singer will perform at the Murat Theatre at the Old National Centre on Wednesday, May 17. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. Fans will have access to presale tickets Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9 a.m., followed by a Live Nation presale at 10 a.m.



The 30th-anniversary tour will commemorate three decades of Seal's self-titled debut album. According to a news release from Live Nation, Seal will perform some of these songs in their entirety for the first time.

Seal has had three songs reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100: "Kiss from a Rose" (No. 1), "Crazy" (No. 7) and "Fly Like an Eagle" (No. 10).