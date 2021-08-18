TAMPA, Fla. — Marvel actress Scarlett Johansson and 'Saturday Night Live' star Colin Jost welcomed their first baby boy to the world after keeping the pregnancy a secret.
Jost announced the birth of baby Cosmo on his Instagram
Johansson, already a mother of 6-year-old daughter Rose Dorothy, raised suspicion of pregnancy when she attended press conferences promoting her new film "Black Widow" via Zoom, the Today Show wrote.
People Magazine says Jost also hinted at the pregnancy during a stand-up performance at The Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut.
The couple dated for two years before getting engaged in 2019. They officially became husband and wife in 2020.