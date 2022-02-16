Rod Stewart performing at Ruoff Music Center in July

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Sir Rod Stewart is embarking on a nationwide tour for the first time in four years and will make a stop in Noblesville this summer.

The two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will perform at Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 15. The concert is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Rock band Cheap Trick ("I Want You to Want Me," "The Flame") will open each show on the 38-date tour.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. ET. Rod Stewart Fan Club members will have access to presale tickets from Monday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets from Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 10 a.m. ET through Thursday, Feb. 24 at 10 p.m. ET.

Stewart has sold more than 250 million records worldwide, with 17 Top 10 albums and 16 Top 10 singles on the U.S. Billboard charts, including "Gasoline Alley," "Tonight’s the Night," "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?" and "Forever Young."