'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' actor to host screening at Butler

Barry Bostwick, who plays Brad Majors in the 1975 musical comedy horror film, will be at the Butler Arts & Events Center screening on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Cast members from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" are celebrating the film's 48th anniversary with two national tours, which includes a special screening at Butler University.

Actors Barry Bostwick, Brad Majors and Patricia Quinn will be touring the U.S. and Canada simultaneously.

Limited VIP tickets are available and include a meet and greet with Bostwick.

For more information about tour dates and tickets, click here.

In addition to meet-and-greets with fans, the event features a costume contest, a performance by the local Shadow Cast while the full unedited film is shown behind them with memorabilia displayed, which will include actual artifacts and costumes from the movie.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter, Meatloaf, Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple – Brad and Janet, Quinn as Magenta, and the film's creator Richard O'Brien as Riff Raff.