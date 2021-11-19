Robert Plant and Alison Krauss coming to Indianapolis in June 2022

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. ET.

INDIANAPOLIS — Robert Plant and Alison Krauss released their second collaborative album, "Raise the Roof," Friday and also announced a 10-date North American tour.

The Grammy winners will be at the TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park on Thursday, June 9, 2022. The concert is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.

"Raise the Roof" is a follow-up to the duo's 2007 album, "Raising Sand," which won Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards, as well as Record of the Year for the song "Please Read the Letter."

Plant is best known as the lead singer and lyricist of Led Zeppelin. Krauss is a 27-time Grammy winner and still performs in bluegrass-country band Union Station.