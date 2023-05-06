Robert Carlyle previews 'The Full Monty' TV series, set 25 years after critically-acclaimed film

And in case you were wondering, Robert Carlyle confirmed there will be no stripping in the eight-episode TV series set 25 years later.

INDIANAPOLIS — It's no surprise 1997 is arguably one of the best years of film, with star-studded juggernauts "Titanic," "As Good as It Gets," "Good Will Hunting" and "L.A. Confidential" competing for Best Picture at the Academy Awards — along with a low-budget British comedy called "The Full Monty."

The film follows six unemployed men who form a male striptease act after seeing the recent success of Chippendales dancers — but these guys are going to bare it all.

So what have they been up to since?

"The Full Monty," an eight-episode TV series coming to Hulu through FX Networks, will rejoin the group 25 years later.

"The more things change, the more they stay the same, really," said actor Robert Carlyle, who plays Gary "Gaz" Schofield. "Things haven't been that easy for them. Governmental changes and stuff have kept these guys pretty much where they are."

And in case you were wondering, Carlyle confirmed there will be no stripping in the TV series.

Although "Titanic" ended up winning Best Picture at the Academy Awards, "The Full Monty" played spoiler at the 4th Screen Actors Guild Awards, winning Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

"It was insane because the movie was made for just over $500,000. It was a tiny, low-budget, independent British movie. And, of course, it was up against things like 'Titanic,' which had a 'squillion' dollar budget," Carlyle reflected on winning the SAG Award.

And Carlyle couldn't get away without being asked about the film's iconic final scene.

"The final scene, it makes me shiver even thinking about it, even to this very day," Carlyle said. "When the final moment came and we actually shot that thing from the back, that one take, it was like an earthquake had went off inside this place. The women in there went absolutely insane."